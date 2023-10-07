A man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Brooklyn on Friday at 4:20 a.m. while riding an N train in Greenwood Heights.

He allegedly stood over the woman, who is 22 years old, while she was napping and ejaculated onto her face, law enforcement told the New York Post.

Sicko commits disturbing sex assault on NYC train https://t.co/vfZPu7CbLg pic.twitter.com/uzpCnA2gZe — New York Post (@nypost) October 6, 2023

The incident happened as the train was approaching the 25th Street station. Once the train pulled into the station, the individual fled the scene and is currently still on the loose.

“The victim, who was not further physically assaulted, was taken to NYU Langone-Brooklyn, where she was listed in stable condition,” the outlet said.

Social media users offered their thoughts on the Post‘s story, one person writing, “This is why you NEVER sleep on NYC subways.”

“As if anyone needed any more reasons to stay out of that shit hole NYC or up and move of they are living there now,” another user commented.

In June, a woman fought back when a man tried to rape her while riding a Manhattan subway train, according to Breitbart News.

When the train pulled into the Chambers St. station authorities said the victim was stepping onto the platform but the suspect dragged her back onto the train.

“His genitals were exposed, and he attempted to force her to perform oral sex on him,” the outlet said. The man allegedly hit her, pinned her to the ground, and ripped her jacket while trying to take her clothes off.

The suspect also allegedly stole some of her personal items and some money. However, she fought him off and got away moments before the doors of the car shut. She was treated at a local hospital following the ordeal.

According to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) website, “The term sexual assault refers to sexual contact or behavior that occurs without explicit consent of the victim.”