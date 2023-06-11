Woman Allegedly Fought Off Attempted Rapist Aboard a NYC Subway Train

A 29-year-old woman fought off a man attempting to rape her aboard a Manhattan subway train Friday night.

The J train pulled into the Chambers St. station at 9:10 p.m. Police say the victim was stepping onto the platform, but then the assailant pulled her back onto the train, NY Daily News reported.

His genitals were exposed, and he attempted to force her to perform oral sex on him.

“He punched her, pinned her to the floor and grabbed her jacket, ripping it, in an attempt to undress her, cops said,” NY Daily News reported.

He stole her keys, $60, and her cell phone.

The woman was able to fight him off and escape the car just before the doors closed and the train took off. She received treatment at a nearby hospital.

The assailant was 5’6” tall and between the ages of 30 and 40. At the time of the assault he was wearing a white face mask, navy blue hoodie and pants, and black and white sneakers.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.”

In January, police arrested a man for the attempted rape of an 18-year-old woman aboard a Subway train on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, Fox 5 NY reported.

“The perpetrator, with 11 prior arrests, & who had an active bench warrant, now faces charges of attempted rape,” NYPD Chief of Transit tweeted.

Last September, a 21-year-old tourist from St. Louis was raped on a platform by a man she befriended on the train, the New York Post reported. The suspect is still at large.