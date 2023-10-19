NYPD: Man Clobbers Woman in the Face in Alleged Antisemitic Subway Attack

A man is suspected of socking a woman in the face in a Manhattan subway station during the weekend, stating, “You are Jewish” as the reason for the attack, according to law enforcement.

The New York Post reports:

The stranger walked up and clobbered the 29-year-old woman inside the 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue subway station 7-train passageway around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, cops said. The shocked victim asked her attacker why he randomly slugged her when she did nothing to provoke him and he reportedly said his reason was “you are Jewish” and ran off, police said. The woman suffered minor injuries.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit has launched an investigation into the incident.

The incident comes as Jewish communities in the West are facing antisemitic incidents as Israel responds militarily to Hamas’s shocking terror attack on the Jewish state. Last Friday, the NYPD directed all officers to report for duty in uniform because Hamas called for a global “Day of Jihad.”

Some Jewish schools chose not to open on Friday, citing advice received from security firms they employ.

“This isn’t about Israel — it’s about Jews. And that’s what’s so horrifying,” one parent recently told the Post.

Last Sunday, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) held a large rally in New York City’s Times Square in support of the terror attack on Israel.

In one instance, a demonstrator was seen holding up a swastika in an attempt to mock pro-Israel counter-protesters.