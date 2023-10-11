Hamas Calls for Global ‘Day of Jihad’ on Friday the 13th

The Palestinian Hamas terror group known as Hamas has called on Muslims worldwide to stage a “Day of Jihad,” or holy war, on Friday, October 13th — coincidentally, a date that resonates with horror movies and the upcoming Halloween holiday.

Hamas referred to the day as “Al-Aqsa Flood” Friday, referring to the name of the operation in which it murdered more than 1,200 Israelis, wounded roughly 3,000, and kidnapped over 100.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reported Hamas as saying:

We declare next Friday, ‘The Friday of the Al-Aqsa Flood,’ as a day of general mobilization in our Arab and Islamic world and among the free people of the world. It is a day to rally support, offer aid, and participate actively. It is a day to expose the crimes of the occupation, isolate it, and foil all its aggressive schemes. It is a day to demonstrate our love for Palestine, Jerusalem, and Al-Aqsa. It is a day for sacrifice, heroism, and dedication, and to earn the honor of defending the first Qibla of Muslims, the third holiest mosque, and the ascension of the trusted Messenger. … We call upon the free people of the world to mobilize in solidarity with our Palestinian people and in support of their just cause and legitimate rights to freedom, independence, return, and self-determination.

Hamas also called on Palestinians within the West Bank (known to Israelis as Judea and Samaria) to rise up against Israeli soldiers, and called on Arab citizens of Israel (“Our people within the occupied territories of 1948”) to revolt against the state.

In the entertainment industry, Friday the 13th is seen as a major day to launch new releases of horror films, with graphic depictions of imaginary violence. Unfortunately, the horrors of the Hamas terror attack in Israel were all too real.

