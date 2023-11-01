Police: Intruder Hospitalized After Being Shot by Tennessee Homeowner

An alleged intruder was shot Monday morning by a Coffee County, Tennessee, homeowner and had to be hospitalized.

WSMV reported that the homeowner shot the alleged intruder. OnTargetNews pointed out that the alleged intruder was identified as 24-year-old Carlos Daniel Antonio Rivera.

WKRN noted that when Coffee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the scene, Rivera had fled on foot, but no one knew how far. Deputies advised neighborhood residents to be cautious and call the police if they saw anything.

Rivera was taken into custody hours later with a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is reportedly in stable condition.

