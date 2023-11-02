Police: Chicago Teen Violently Robs Store While out on Pretrial Release

An 18-year-old Chicago man managed to violently rob a sporting goods store while out on pretrial release with seven previous cases pending, officials say.

Jaquan Bush, who has six prior juvenile cases, was out on bond for an adult charge of possessing a stolen motor vehicle when he entered a Champs store in the city’s expensive Loop neighborhood on September 17, CWB Chicago reported.

Prosecutors alleged Bush grabbed a Nike jacket off a display rack and rushed for the door. He was confronted by the store manager, who believed he recognized Bush from a previous robbery, and a struggle ensued.

Bush then allegedly pulled out a knife, “lunged” at a female employee, snatched the jacket from her hands as she attempted to pull it away from him, and escaped.

While police were still investigating the robbery, Bush managed to land himself yet another felony case. He was arrested for possessing a firearm when cops responding to gunfire and reports of a person shot “said they saw Bush walking down a street with one side of his hoodie weighted down,” the local outlet reported.

Bush attempted to run away and led officers on a chase into his backyard, where they discovered that he had ditched the gun under the porch, police said.

Officers also reported having to call for backup when Bush’s “irate” family members surrounded the cops.

Bush has not been accused of the shooting reports at this time.

When finally taken into custody, once again, Judge Mary Marubio ordered the teen to be detained for violating pretrial release conditions in a stolen vehicle case. That previous incident involved Bush bailing from a stolen Kia Optima when police observed him parking it on June 30, officials said.

“Prosecutors said he didn’t put the car into park before trying to run away, and it crashed into another vehicle,” the outlet reported.

Bush was reportedly able to post just a $500 bail and was set free after his hearing on July 1.

“During the hearing, prosecutors did not tell Judge Ankur Srivastava about the six juvenile cases that prosecutors now say are pending,” according to CWB Chicago.

