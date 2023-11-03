VIDEO — Police: Louisiana School Bus Driver Chokes Student

An elderly school bus driver in Louisiana was accused of choking a student on Monday, and video footage shows the incident unfold.

The driver, who was transporting children from Marrero Middle School at the time, was arrested, officials with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office told Nola.com on Thursday.

Sgt. Brandon Veal told the outlet that 77-year-old Miles Jenkins was booked on simple battery; however, WVUE reported Thursday he was out on bond.

According to the Jefferson Parish Public School System, Jenkins worked for its transportation vendor, First Student, the Nola.com article said.

Video footage shows the bus driver, who resigned from his position, allegedly pushing the young student while on the bus:

At one point, the man appears to slap the student, who tries to push the man off of him. Moments later, the bus driver seems to hold the student against the window with his hands around the child’s neck.

WVUE noted it was unclear what caused the incident in the first place.

The student’s father reported what happened to the sheriff’s office, and the agency’s school resource officer opened an investigation.

The school district said it was aware of the situation, the safety and well-being of students was its primary concern, and also noted it was working with authorities during the investigation.

“Jenkins was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna. Bail was set at $500, but he was released without having to pay because of crowding at the jail,” the Nola.com report said.

In April, a school bus driver in Colorado faced 30 child abuse charges for allegedly slamming on the brakes to “teach the kids a lesson,” according to Breitbart News.

A substitute school bus driver is facing child abuse charges he was seen in surveillance footage intentionally slamming on brakes. @RhiannonAlly reports. pic.twitter.com/pBknkM2ACU — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 21, 2023

Driver Brian Fitzgerald reportedly said he was sorry, but he was trying to “educate” and “control the students,” who ranged from kindergarteners to sixth graders.