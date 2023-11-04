Armed Thieves Snatch $29K in Rolex Watches, Gold Chain from NYC Pedestrians

A couple of thieves armed with a gun snatched two expensive Rolex watches and a gold chain from two victims in Manhattan last week, police said.

The loot, worth $29,000, was ripped from the two men around 11:00 p.m. on October 25 on Park Avenue South near East 19th Street in the Flatiron District, the New York Post reported.

Footage provided by NYPD shows one of the suspects running towards the victims, 33 and 37, while pointing a gun.

Authorities say the firearm was flashed at the unsuspecting men before they were robbed of their luxury watches and jewelry by the perpetrators, who fled the scene.

Police are still on the hunt for the suspects, whom they believe ran towards Park Avenue after the theft.

No injuries were reported.