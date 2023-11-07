Photos: Suspected Arson at Montreal Synagogue, Jewish Community Center

The Service de police de la Ville de Montreal launched an investigation into an apparent attempted arson Tuesday at a synagogue and Jewish community center in the Canadian city.

The alleged incident occurred at the Congregation Beth Tikvah synagogue in the suburb of Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

We are appalled after a Molotov Cocktail was thrown early this morning at Congregation Beth Tikvah in Montreal.

“During the night, an incendiary object was thrown through the front door,” a Montreal police spokesperson said in a statement obtained by CTV News. “There is minor damage. The investigation is ongoing.”

The Canadian Jewish organization Federation CJA, which is next door to the synagogue, was also targeted, the police spokesperson said.

Organization B’nai Brith Canada said it is “outraged and concerned” over the alleged attempt.

“We were shocked to find the remnants of what appears to be a Molotov cocktail thrown at the front door,” said Henry Topas, who serves as B’nai Brith Canada’s Quebec regional director and a cantor at the synagogue.

“We urge the authorities to investigate and arrest those responsible for this violent act targeting our community,” Topas added.

Montreal police arson squad is leading the probe. No arrests have been made at this time.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to social media to condemn the alleged arson attempt, calling the incident “deeply disturbing.”

“The attempted arson at @FederationCJA West Island and Congregation Beth Tikvah in Montreal is deeply disturbing. Antisemitism is completely unacceptable and must always be condemned – our government will continue to work with Jewish communities to combat this hatred,” Trudeau wrote.

The incident comes as Israel’s response to Hamas’s unprecedented terror attack on the Jewish state has led to a terrifying spike in antisemitic attacks in Canada, the United States, and Europe.