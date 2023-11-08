A former middle school teacher from Maryland has been arrested and charged after a man reported an alleged sexual relationship between them when he was a 14-year-old student eight years ago.

Police say that Melissa Marie Curtis, 31, is accused of engaging in sexual acts with the victim while she taught at Montgomery Village Middle School beginning in 2015 when she was 22.

The Montgomery County Police Department stated in a Tuesday press release that it began an investigation in October after an adult male came forward with the abuse allegations.

The predatory sexual encounters “continued for several months,” police alleged. According to official documents obtained by FOX5, the alleged abuse occurred at school, in Curtis’s vehicle, and at several local residences between January and May 2015.

Curtis, of Upper Marlboro, allegedly supplied the victim with alcohol and marijuana, police said. She has been accused of having sexual intercourse with the underage teen more than 20 times.

A warrant for Curtis’s arrest was obtained on October 31, and she was charged with sexual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of third and fourth-degree sexual offenses.

Police noted that they suspect there to be additional victims of Curtis and are encouraging them to reach out.

Curtis had been a teacher for approximately two years in Montgomery County and also taught at Lakelands Park Middle School at the time of the alleged sexual abuse.

The disgraced teacher turned herself in on Tuesday and is currently awaiting a bond hearing.