Two Hillsborough County, Florida, sheriff’s deputies were seriously injured in an alleged ambush by a driver who weaponized his vehicle Thursday.

Click on Orlando reported that the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) received a call from the mother of 28-year-old Ralph Bouzy, indicating Bouzy was acting erratically and frightening her.

When HCSO Cpl. Carlos Brito and Deputy Manuel Santos responded to the call, they allegedly found Bouzy in a car and tried to speak with him, but he refused and drove off.

Two more deputies then arrived on the scene, and Bouzy allegedly circled back, ramming into the deputies.

Cpl. Brito may lose his leg as a result of the attack.

NBC 6 noted that Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister commented on the incident, saying, “There is no other way to describe this other than an ambush. Our deputies put their lives on the line every day to protect this community, and what happened today makes me absolutely sick.”

Bouzy was arrested and “faces three counts of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer.”

