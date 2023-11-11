SWAT Officer, Hostages Killed by Man Armed With Knife and Gun

An Austin, Texas, SWAT officer and two hostages were killed early Saturday morning by a man armed with a knife and a firearm.

KVUE reported that a 911 call came in shortly after 3:00 a.m., alerting police to a stabbing in a South Austin home.

There were three would-be victims, one of whom escaped and was able to tell responding officers that a man was inside and armed with a knife.

After speaking with the individual who escaped the home, officers attempted to make entry but came under fire.

The SWAT team then arrived on scene and “forced entry” just before 4:15 a.m. Two SWAT team members were shot, one of whom died from his wounds.

The second SWAT officer underwent surgery and was stable.

The SWAT team returned fire after being fired upon, and the armed man was killed.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson (D) commented on the incident in a post to X/Twitter, which said, “My heart and the hearts of Austinites are broken this morning. This is a horrible moment for our city and those who protect us.”

“I’m praying for the family of our fallen officer, for our officer who was shot and in surgery and his family,” he concluded.