New York State Sen. Kevin Parker (D-Brooklyn) stands accused of rape in a lawsuit filed against him Friday by a woman who claims the incident happened in 2004.

The woman, Olga Jean-Baptiste, claims Parker raped her inside her apartment once the pair talked about relief efforts for Haiti after it suffered horrific flooding at the time, AMNY reported Sunday.

NY State Sen. Kevin Parker accused of raping woman in her apartment in 2004: lawsuit https://t.co/4kPksQ7U02 pic.twitter.com/qC218f9kOl — New York Post (@nypost) November 20, 2023

The lawsuit’s text noted, “This action is brought pursuant to New York’s Adult Survivor’s Act.”

When the alleged incident occurred, Parker was in his first term as a state senator, the AMNY article continued:

After she returned from a trip to Haiti to deliver supplies, Parker suggested meeting Jean-Baptiste at her apartment to pick up photos and discuss the work she undertook, according to the lawsuit. They reviewed the trip for a few minutes in her living room and exchanged photos — but when Jean-Baptiste says she rose to say goodbye, she found herself paralyzed with fear when Parker allegedly grabbed hold of both of her wrists.

Parker is accused of taking the the woman to her bedroom, making a sexual remark, then putting the woman face-down on the bed.

“At that point, Jean-Baptiste claims Parker raped her,” the AMNY report said, adding the woman claims she never gave consent to the alleged sexual acts.

“In 2005, Parker was arrested and charged with assault for punching a traffic agent attempting to ticket him for double parking. The charges were dropped after he agreed to take anger management classes,” the outlet also noted.

In December 2018, Parker told a woman on the Twitter social media platform to kill herself once he apparently became angry after she said he had parked his vehicle in a bicycle lane, according to Breitbart News.

“Parker then deleted the tweet and apologized, posting, ‘I sincerely apologize. I used a poor choice of words. Suicide is a serious thing and should not be made light of,'” the outlet said. However, he continued attacking her online.

In October 2019, Parker introduced a bill before Election Day that would allow prisoners the ability to register and vote while they were still behind bars.

“Parker’s proposal is getting heat from his fellow Democrats, who argue that voting is a right that should be taken away if incarcerated,” the Breitbart News report said.

The case is Jean-Baptiste v. Parker, No. 533871/2023 in the Supreme Court of the State of New York County of Kings.