An Ohio former high school cheerleading coach is facing criminal charges and two lawsuits for her alleged sexual misconduct with minors with the help of her wrestling coach husband.

Michal Paige Huck, who coached cheerleading and was a substitute teacher at Bidwell’s River Valley High School, was indicted in August on six counts of third-degree unlawful sexual misconduct that allegedly occurred between 2003 and 2016, the Kansas City Star reported.

She and her then-husband, Matthew Huck, have been named as the defendants in two lawsuits filed on November 20 and 27, respectively.

The lawsuits detail several accusations against the couple, now divorced, alleging the sexual abuse of at least six students spanning from 2004 to 2019.

While Matthew has not yet been hit with any criminal charges, the Columbus Dispatch reported that Michal pleaded not guilty to her alleged crimes earlier in November.

The lawsuits also listed the Gallia County Local Schools Board of Education and several other former employees, claiming that school officials knew about the alleged ongoing abuse and did nothing to stop it.

The incidents listed in the complaints include a 2004 “lock-in” for the cheerleading and wrestling teams at the Hucks’ home, where they allegedly played pornographic videos for the teens and had the wrestlers lined up to have sex with the cheerleading coach.

“Male students stood in a line and took turns having sex with Paige Huck in the bedroom, while (her husband) stood next to them and watched the sexual activity,” one of the lawsuits alleges, per a Messenger report.

The lawsuits complain that multiple cheerleaders reported the alleged abuse to then-Principal James Jacobs, but nothing was done about it.

More complaints listed in the lawsuits include a cheerleader who said she was inappropriately touched while she was asleep and a wrestler who said he had intercourse with the cheerleading coach at least 40 times.

The legal complaints also allege that Michal was allowed to resign from her position but still permitted to visit the school and communicate with students.

In 2011, she was told she could not be at the school for any reason other than to be a spectator due to “documented concerns about her questionable and inappropriate conduct,” one of the lawsuits claims.

However, Michal regained access to the campus by 2014 before it was finally revoked two years later when then-Superintendent Jude Meyers expressed “deep concerns.”

Meyers signed a letter “that stated he’d known about Huck’s conduct in previous years,” the Messenger reported.