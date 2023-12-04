Authorities conducting a welfare check on Sunday found five family members dead inside a house in Vancouver, Washington.

NBC News reported on Monday officials said the case appeared to be a murder-suicide.

Someone asked the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to do a welfare check at the home in the Orchards neighborhood that afternoon when the individual got a “text message from a family member stating they had harmed others at the residence,” sheriff’s officials said.

It remains unknown how the family members are related to each other but the case remains active, according to KGW News:

Prior to the discovery, deputies arrived at the home but were unable to make contact with the people inside the house.

The home where the incident took place is located near Northeast 92nd Street and 115th Avenue, according to KPTV.

Authorities called in the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT Team due to the information about someone harming others and because there was a possible firearm involved in the case.

Officials used a drone to see inside the house, and the device located the deceased persons. When authorities entered the residence they found the bodies.

“Five family members at the residence appeared have been shot, including the suspect. There is not believed to be any threat to the public,” sheriff’s officials explained.

An image shows law enforcement vehicles parked on the street outside the house:

Per the NBC article, the names of the victims have not yet been released and a motive is still unknown.

Meanwhile, the discovery has shocked and saddened residents, including officials involved in the case.

“It tends to kind of shock the conscience, I think, when, you know, a murder-suicide like this happens or like any murder-suicide happens, but especially when it involves five people. I can’t remember anything like this,” one official told KING 5.