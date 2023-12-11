Beverly Hills Police Nab Suspect in Bloody Antisemitic Attack

Beverly Hills police caught a 44-year-old man who shouted antisemitic abuse as he assaulted a 75-year-old religious Jewish man who was walking to synagogue with his wife on Saturday.

The suspect, Jarris Jay Silagi, allegedly demanded that the man’s wife hand over her jewelry before fleeing. The victim, Raphael Nissel, gave chase despite bleeding from a head wound, and the police later managed arrest the suspect.

The Los Angeles Times reported:

Officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon that morning at North Rexford Drive and North Santa Monica Boulevard, near the Beverly Hills Police Department. They took over the pursuit of the suspect. Nissel suffered a deep cut to his head, which he said required four “staples,” and was treated at the scene. Scheduled to give a reading that day from the Torah at Young Israel of North Beverly Hills, an orthodox synagogue, Nissel didn’t allow the attack to deter him.

Mayor Karen Bass took to social media to condemn the “vile act” of antisemitism.

