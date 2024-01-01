Former President Bill Clinton (D) will soon be named in court documents linked to convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, the New York Post revealed Sunday.

According to the Post, the documents are scheduled to be released in a few days and those papers will identify 77-year-old Clinton as “John Doe 36.”

Bill Clinton to be unmasked as ‘Doe 36’ and identified more than 50 times in Jeffrey Epstein doc dump https://t.co/LNsx5rZDkk pic.twitter.com/wLyJf9IO2d — New York Post (@nypost) January 1, 2024

The former president is reportedly named more than 50 times in the redacted papers connected to a 2015 lawsuit from one of Epstein’s accusers, identified as Virginia Giuffre.

The outlet continued:

Many of the references to Clinton are believed to stem from Giuffre’s attempts to compel the former president to testify against the late sex offender and his former paramour and co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell. Other Clinton mentions are expected to be related to attempts from both Maxwell and Giuffre to make Epstein come clean in 2016 after he repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment rights during a deposition in that lawsuit.

More than 170 names of individuals with links to Epstein are expected to be uncovered in the documents after a federal judge in Manhattan decided they should be unsealed, the Post article said.

“Clinton, who was photographed with Epstein and flew on his private jet on numerous occasions, has denied having any nefarious connections with with sex offender,” the outlet stated.

The former president reportedly once welcomed Maxwell and Epstein to the White House in 1993, according to photos of the meeting, a Breitbart News article published in 2021 said.

The reported event occurred after Epstein donated funds for the Oval Office’s refurbishment.

Breitbart News recently highlighted numerous revelations about Epstein and his influential friends. Those people included Bill Gates and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman.

“Democrat Mega-Donor Who Visited Epstein Island is Funding Nikki Haley to Stop Donald Trump,” the outlet said:

Breitbart News’s John Binder reported that LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman, a Democrat megadonor, is funding former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley’s run for president in the Republican primary to stop former President Donald Trump from securing the nomination.

In August 2019, Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell of suspected suicide by hanging, reports said at the time of the discovery.