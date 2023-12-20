A Very Epstein Christmas: 5 December Revelations About Jeffrey Epstein and His Friends Including Bill Gates

As the country approaches the Christmas holiday, a steady stream of revelations about disgraced financier and convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein and his circle of influential friends, including tech titans Bill Gates and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman.

1. Judge rules for the unsealing of over 170 Epstein associates, which includes victims and former employees.

Judge Loretta Preska ordered the release of long-sealed documents in the 2015 settled defamation lawsuit against Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, who brought the case against Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

In the ruling, dozens of individuals, who had been identified as John or Jane Does, will be revealed.

Preska has given those individuals two weeks to appeal the decision.

The court documents would “disclose sensitive information regarding an alleged minor victim of sexual abuse who has not spoken publicly and who has maintained his or her privacy.”

“Previously sealed court docs tied to Giuffre’s defamation suit against Maxwell, which they eventually settled in 2017 for an undisclosed amount, have trickled out over the years.” the New York Post wrote. “The defamation suit had centered on Giuffre’s claim that Maxwell defamed her by saying that she was lying about being sex-trafficked by Epstein when she was a teen.”

2. Fresh images emerge of Bill Gates with Jeffrey Epstein trafficking victim

A Wall Street Journal bombshell report has revealed that Microsoft founder Bill Gates was pictured in 2014 with a victim of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Gates consistently downplays his connection to Epstein, but reports of their connection continue to emerge.

This interaction happened after Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution.

A spokesperson for Gates said that he did not interact with the model when she visited his offices. According to the model, Epstein promised her a job with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

“Epstein tried, unsuccessfully, to connect himself to Mr. Gates by any means possible, including spontaneously bringing in people for photos with Bill, whom Bill did not know or interact with further. Mr. Gates only ever met with Epstein for philanthropic purposes, which he regrets,” the Gates spokeswoman said.

3. Democrat Mega-Donor Who Visited Epstein Island is Funding Nikki Haley to Stop Donald Trump

Breitbart News’s John Binder reported that LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman, a Democrat megadonor, is funding former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley’s run for president in the Republican primary to stop former President Donald Trump from securing the nomination.

The New York Times reported:

The pro-Haley super PAC, SFA Fund Inc., was asked specifically by Mr. Hoffman’s political team if it would take money from Mr. Hoffman, given that he is a Democrat who actively supports President Biden, Mr. Mehlhorn said. The super PAC, he added, said yes. [Emphasis added]

4. RFK Jr., the former Democrat and now-independent presidential candidate, revealed he was on two Epstein’s plane, the “Lolita Express,” “two times.”

He told Fox News:

I was on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet two times. I was on it in 1993 and I was on it — and I went to Florida with my wife and two children to visit my mom over Easter on, and wife had some kind of relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell and he offered us a ride to Palm Beach. I went down on another occasion, I flew again with my family with I think four of my children and Mary, my wife to Rapid City, South Dakota to go fossil hunting for a weekend and — but otherwise, I was never on his jet alone. You know, I’ve been very open about this from the beginning.

5. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) blocked Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s (R-TN) request for Epstein’s flight logs

As Democrats moved to attack the Supreme Court to subpoena private citizens are part of their overarching effort to “reverse court-pack,” Blackburn moved to subpoena the flight logs of those who flew on Epstein’s plane.

Senate Democrats, namely Durbin, blocked her request.

“.@SenatorDurbin BLOCKED my request to subpoena Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs. What are Democrats trying to hide?” Blackburn asked rhetorically.

“I want to know the names of every single person who may have taken Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane and participated in his human trafficking ring. RT if you do too,” she said.

