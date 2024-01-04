A father and son face charges in the deaths of a pregnant woman identified as 18-year-old Savanah Soto, and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Matthew Guerra, in San Antonio, Texas on December 21. Both victims died of a gunshot wound to the head, per a medical examiner.

Nineteen-year-old Christopher Preciado has been charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and alter or destroy a human corpse, News 4 San Antonio reported Wednesday.

The young man’s father, 53-year-old Ramon Preciado, is charged with alter or destroy a human corpse and abuse of a corpse for allegedly helping his son move the victims’ bodies.

Images show the suspects in the case:

#BREAKING: Police have charged a father and son in the killing of pregnant teen #SavanahSoto and her boyfriend Matthew Guerra. Christopher Preciado, 19, is charged with murder and Ramon Preciado, 53, for allegedly helping his son move the couple's bodies.#CourtTV MORE HERE:… pic.twitter.com/GjX2auITBo — Court TV (@CourtTV) January 4, 2024

The murders happened on December 21 and the victims’ bodies were moved from the location to another area. When relatives reported the young woman missing on December 22, they noted she was past her due date to be induced.

The outlet continued:

Soto and Guerra were both found dead on Dec. 26 inside a gray Kia Optima in the parking lot of the Colinas at Medical Apartments off Danny Kaye Drive. Savannah was found dead in the front seat and Matthew in the backseat of the vehicle. Investigators believe that Matthew was dragged into the car, according to the police report. … While investigators were waiting on a search warrant for the vehicle, they were told by family members that Matthew sold narcotics and would use his cell phone to set up drug deals. According to the police report, “it was also advised that the boyfriend would post money and narcotics on Instagram. It was stated that people wanted to rob (Matthew) and it was stated that (he) had been shot at before.”

Breitbart News reported December 27 that Guerra was on probation for assaulting Soto on Christmas Day in 2022.

Court records reportedly showed that “Guerra was charged with assaulting Soto and was put on probation, which was set to end in June 2024, but he picked up new charges, including unlawful carry of a weapon, evading arrest in a vehicle, and reckless driving,” the article said.

Police recently shared surveillance video that recorded the vehicles of the two suspects and Soto’s car:

In regard to Christopher Preciado, “Police say he is the one who killed the three during a drug deal,” News 4 reported Thursday.

Officials are holding the suspects at the Bexar County Jail. The younger man’s bail was set at $2 million, while the elder man is being held on a $600,000 bond.