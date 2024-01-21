Police: Georgia Pageant Queen Murdered 18-Month-Old Baby

A teenage Georgia pageant queen has been arrested and charged with the murder of a baby after he was taken to the emergency room while “unresponsive” and later died.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) took 18-year-old Trinity Poague into custody on charges of “Aggravated Battery, Felony Murder and Cruelty to Children First Degree” on January 14, the agency announced in a press release.

The Donalsonville teen was charged after the Georgia Southwestern State University Police Department asked the GBI to investigate the death of the unnamed 18-month-old child, who was unable to be saved by Phoebe Sumter Hospital personnel.

After multiple interviews and an examination of the evidence, GBI agents arrested Poague.

The young woman is a Georgia Southwestern State University freshman, a member of the President Jimmy Carter Leadership Program, and the winner of the Miss Donalsonville 2023 pageant according to the Daily Mail.

Poague “is currently booked at the Sumter County Jail with no bond,” the GBI said.

“Once the investigation is complete, the casefile will be given to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution,” the bureau added.

Investigators have not released further information as to what the victim’s injuries were or what his relation was to the suspect.