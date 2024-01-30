Police: RPGs Found in Home of Student Who Threatened School Shooting

A student who allegedly threatened to carry out a shooting at Rancho Bernardo High School in California was arrested Friday, and his 45-year-old father was arrested Tuesday morning after San Diego police discovered rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and non-serialized guns in the family home.

NBC 7 San Diego reported that police were alerted Friday that the student was allegedly threatening to carry out a school shooting on January 30, 2024. The student was arrested and detained on Friday.

The San Diego Union-Tribune noted that “authorities also obtained a temporary gun violence restraining order against the student,” which allowed police to enter the family home to search for guns that the student could have accessed.

#NEW @SanDiegoPD seize dozens of guns and explosives from #RanchoBernardo home during school shooting threat investigation. Father and son both facing charges, police say. More on #NBC7 this morning. pic.twitter.com/46VfKKVGsB — Bill Feather (@BFeatherSD) January 30, 2024

NBC 7 pointed out that police searched the family home on Tuesday morning and discovered “unregistered, un-serialized firearms; manufacturing supplies to make ghost guns (both rifles and handguns) as well as a large number of explosives and rocket-propelled grenades.”

The student’s 45-year-old father was subsequently arrested and faces numerous charges.

