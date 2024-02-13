Houston’s ABC 13 pointed to Texas’s permitless carry law for handguns following Sunday’s rifle attack inside Lakewood Church.

Breitbart News reported the female shooter, who formerly identified by the name “Jeffery,” possessed two guns when she entered the church: an AR-15 and a .22 rifle.

ABC 13 covered the story by noting, “Texas is coming up on two years since permitless carry passed in the State Legislature, which has allowed Texans to carry handguns without a license since September 2021.”

They elaborated, “Before permitless carry was signed into law, Texans generally needed to be licensed to carry handguns openly or concealed. Applicants had to submit fingerprints, complete four to six hours of in-person training, and pass a written exam and a shooting proficiency test.”

But the Lakewood Church shooter was not carrying a handgun. She was carrying two rifles, and the one she used in the attack was purchased legally.

Open carry of rifles has long been legal in Texas; however, shooting at innocent people with a rifle is illegal.

