Three Police Officers Shot in Heavily Gun-Controlled Washington, DC

Three police officers were shot Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m. while serving an arrest warrant in heavily gun-controlled Washington, DC.

According to 6 ABC, the officers’ injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect who opened fire then barricaded himself in the residence.

NBC Washington noted that police shut down numerous city blocks near the residence after the three officers were shot, and the barricaded suspect continued shooting at police.

At 10:15 a.m., nearly two hours after the three officers were shot, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela A. Smith said, “This remains an active situation, and the individual has continued to fire from that location. We are asking everyone to please stay out of this location until we are able to apprehend the suspect.”

The wounded officers were serving an arrest warrant on a cruelty to animals charge.

Democrat former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, Giffords, points out that Washington, DC, has universal background checks, gun owner licensing, a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, firearm registration, waiting periods for gun purchases, gun storage laws, and many other gun controls.

Similar controls have also failed to stop shootings in California and New York.

