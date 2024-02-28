Illegal Alien Charged with Child Rape, Violent Armed Robbery in Louisiana

An illegal alien is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl before carrying out a violent armed robbery in Kenner, Louisiana.

Angel Matias Castellanos-Orellana, a 19-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, was arrested on February 25 by the Kenner Police Department after he allegedly committed an armed robbery and stabbed the victim, who is recovering at a nearby hospital.

Along with armed robbery and aggravated battery, Castellanos-Orellana has been charged with first-degree rape and aggravated assault after police allege he raped and assaulted a 14-year-old girl in the area.

“Illegal immigrants continue to be a challenge to local law enforcement for many reasons. Lack of access to data, false identification, and language barriers put local law enforcement at a huge disadvantage,” Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said in a statement:

We cannot verify if an illegal alien is giving correct information as it pertains to names and date of births. It is not only a drain on police manpower, but a financial drain on local law enforcement’s budgets and taxpayer’s money. In a 25-day period, this illegal alien caused terror in our community. We are glad he is off our streets, but will he be back? Will he have a new identity? What other crimes has he committed since he crossed our borders? [Emphasis added]

Castellanos-Orellana remains in local custody, and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has issued a detainer requesting custody of him.

