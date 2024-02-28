A naked woman on the famous Venice Beach Boardwalk in Los Angeles, California, fended off an attack from another woman wielding a spiked club.

TMZ shared video of the incident on Wednesday, showing stunned bystanders watching helplessly as the nude woman deflected a spiked club. At one point, the fully-clothed woman chucked her club at the naked woman, who then picked it up off the concrete, appearing unfazed. The other woman then came back with a baseball bat and the two had a brief sparring match before eventually calling it quits.

Some bystanders in the video could be heard lamenting about the homeless situation in Venice Beach.

“This is the shit we’re dealing with out here on Venice boardwalk,” one could be heard saying.

“Where are the police when you need them?” asked another.

Take a look:

⚠️WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO⚠️ A naked woman went on a mini rampage at Venice Beach this week, and another lady was EQUALLY READY to throw down. https://t.co/AwG5f8TXEy pic.twitter.com/HzzBFtimlC — TMZ (@TMZ) February 28, 2024

According to the New York Post, neither woman appeared to have “suffered injuries, and none of the many bystanders filming on the boardwalk tried to intervene, although many were heard making snide comments.”

The Los Angeles Police Department has not commented on the matter.

