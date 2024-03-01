VIDEO: Woman Abducted at Arizona Gas Station in Front of Patrons

Arizona police are asking the public for help finding a woman who was violently grabbed and forced into an SUV at a gas station in a terrifying incident caught on security camera.

The chilling February 23 footage shows the moment a female passenger attempted to escape after the light-colored Nissan Rogue pulled up next to a gas pump at a Circle K station in Buckeye.

After hopping out of the passenger seat, she barely made it a few steps before the male driver chased her down, put her in a headlock, and dragged her back to the vehicle.

The man can be seen shoving her back into the side door of the SUV before getting back in the driver’s seat and speeding away.

The incident took place in front of multiple other drivers who were pulling out of the station or parked.

The Buckeye Police Department took to social media to ask for help locating the two individuals seen in the video, saying that the “apparent assault and abduction” took place just after 10:00 p.m. on Watson Road, near I-10:

BPD needs your help identifying 2 individuals in an apparent assault and abduction captured on surveillance video last Friday at the Circle K on Watson near I-10.

“That video is extremely concerning to us,” Sgt. Tamela Skaggs said to Fox 10 Phoenix. “We know nothing about these two subjects — if they know each other, if they’re in a relationship together — we don’t know anything about them.”

Police believe that the Nissan Rogue in question is gray or silver and made between 2021 and 2023.

“The timing in this investigation is extremely crucial,” Skaggs said, adding, “There are too many unknowns in this investigation. That video right now is all that we have.”

A witness called the police to report the abduction.

“The witness was extremely concerned and called it in as a possible abduction,” Skaggs told CBS 5.