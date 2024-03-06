Venezuelan Illegal and Alleged Cartel Member Arrested for Drive-By Shooting in Chicago

An illegal alien from Venezuela, who is a suspected drug cartel member, has been arrested and charged with perpetrating a drive-by shooting in Chicago, leaving another victim of Joe Biden’s border crisis.

Adelvis Carmona Rodriguez, 29, was arrested on March 5 and is accused of shooting at a woman on February 4 in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood, according to WFLD-TV.

The victim received multiple gunshot wounds and was listed in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The shooters were seen in an SUV, the Chicago Police Department reported.

Rodriguez was ultimately identified and arrested on February 26 by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, which identified him as an illegal alien from Venezuela and a suspected gang member.

The suspect was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon.

According to data supplied by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, approximately 335,000 Venezuelan nationals were encountered by the Border Patrol in 2023, but the Biden administration only deported 834 of them.

In addition, President Joe Biden also redesignated Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans who arrived before July 31, 2023, shielding around 470,000 illegal border crossers from that country from deportation.

According to a February 24 report by Fox News, illegals from Venezuela are increasingly linked to violent crimes in the U.S.A.

Just last month, an illegal from Venezuela, Jose Antonio Ibarra, was arrested for the murder of 22-year-old Georgia coed Laken Riley who was found dead on the campus of the University of Georgia.

As for Chicago, the city reported that arrests of Venezuelan illegals has risen 11,000 percent since 2021.

