A Texas mom has been charged after admitting that she mixed a drink for her son to give to another child at school, resulting in him going to the hospital.

Jennifer Rossi, 45, was arrested after a student at Legacy Traditional School – Alamo Ranch fell sick after being “given a drink by a classmate during P.E. class,” the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, Bexar County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to Legacy Traditional School – Alamo Ranch

“The drink provided was found to contain a mixture of lemon, salt and vinegar inside a sports drink bottle,” police said, explaining that the child who consumed it began experiencing nausea and a headache.

Upon further investigation, the sheriff’s office determined that Rossi “intentionally mixed the contents of the drink to allegedly prevent her son’s drink from being stolen at school by other students.”

While the drink’s contents were non-toxic, the child was kept at the hospital for additional monitoring.

The mother told investigators that she “only did it to stop the bullies at her son’s school” after her son’s drink was apparently stolen the day before, an affidavit obtained by KSAT stated.

Rossi also claimed to be a nurse and said she knew the drink was not toxic, the affidavit revealed.

She has been charged with injury to a child causing bodily injury and booked into jail, the sheriff’s office announced.