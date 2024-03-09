The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force seized nearly 5,000 fentanyl pills after an investigation into multiple fatal overdoses in the area.

Officials linked the pills, often referred to as “M-Box 30,” to numerous deaths in and around the St. Cloud area, CBS News reported.

A joint raid with the task force and the St. Cloud police at a location on the 1600 block of University Drive Southeast led to the discovery of 4,800 fentanyl pills, as well as methamphetamine.

“Based on the evidence discovered during the search, investigators charged and arrested Luis Garcia, 40, for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance,” according to the outlet. He has also been charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Garcia was previously charged with first-degree sale of a controlled substance — which was also allegedly fentanyl pills.

He is in custody at the Stearns County Jail.

