Community members in the Park Slope area of Brooklyn were shocked when 19-year-old twin sisters were stabbed in the wee hours of the morning on Sunday, one of them fatally.

The violent incident happened when Samyia Spain and her sister, Sanyia, were with friends and family members at the bodega store known as Slope Natural Plus, according to the New York Post.

Twin who survived Park Slope stabbing desperately tried to protect sister after drunken man followed, attacked them https://t.co/5y62fmcajw pic.twitter.com/1e12omMUGq — New York Post (@nypost) March 18, 2024

Relatives at the scene claim the stabbings occurred after the suspect tried to hit on the two young women but was refused. Moments later, the shop’s owner made the man leave.

However, the suspect was apparently enraged, kicking and banging on the door. When the twin girls eventually exited the shop, the suspect allegedly knifed the girls.

“Samyia was stabbed in the chest and was later pronounced dead at New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, while her sister was stabbed in the arm and was listed in stable condition at the hospital,” the Post report said.

LLN NYC video footage appears to show a group of young people inside the store before the incident, and people are heard raising their voices:

The twin sister who survived the attack later spoke with the Post and told reporters she tried to protect her sister when the man, who was allegedly drunk at the time, attacked them.

Suspect who stabbed twins with ‘big knife’ in Brooklyn also tried to slash bodega worker https://t.co/TkJATuTkl3 pic.twitter.com/PdNTvW2c7K — New York Post (@nypost) March 18, 2024

The suspect is currently on the loose, and police are still investigating the incident.

“The family is devastated. It’s very senseless. A young life has been taken, and our community is devastated from it,” said a woman who told Pix 11 she is a family friend:

A friend of the deceased young woman said, “She was a very good person. She was in school, she was working. She was very lovable. She didn’t start any trouble. All she wanted to do was have fun. She didn’t have to go out like that,” adding she was not a party girl but was simply enjoying a night with loved ones.

Store worker Mohammed Alba said the twin girls were regular customers:

“They’re very nice people. They come over here all the time. A customer for over, I would say, over ten years I know them. Take somebody else life, young lady, like she’s 19 years old, you know? She’s a beautiful girl,” he told CBS New York.