‘He Made One Mistake’: Texas Teen Dies of Suspected Fentanyl Overdose

A Texas family is mourning a high schooler who died of a suspected fentanyl overdose after making just “one mistake.”

Christopher Flores was just days away from turning 18 when he died at a La Porte-area hospital after being found unconscious on March 4, reported KHOU.

The teen was with an “acquaintance” when the overdose occurred, according to a relative.

“We’re a really big family so that’s why we’re all just trying to pull together and be strong for one another,” Victoria Salas, a cousin of Flores’s mother, said.

“He was with an acquaintance from my understanding. And that’s when my cousin got that devastating news,” she told the outlet. “She’s devastated. She lost her baby. That was her baby.”

Salas described the time between police delivering the news of Flores’s overdose to his home to him dying after 11 days in a coma as a “roller coaster of emotions.”

“We were hopeful,” she explained. “Praying every single day at his feet. We were there, you know, talking to him, putting on praise and worship music, reading our Bibles, you know, standing strong in our faith.”

Instead of celebrating at his graduation that would be coming in a few months, Flores’s family is in shock at the devastating turn of events.

“He made one mistake, as we all do as teenagers. But he paid a heavy price for it. Instead of his cap and gown, … she’s getting his outfit ready for his funeral,” Salas said of her grieving cousin. “That’s where we’re at… We feel cheated. We feel like, you know, you just wish you could rewind.”

Now, the family is warning others of the dangers of fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is out there and it doesn’t come looking like fentanyl,” Salas said. “It’s a real issue. It has no demographics. It doesn’t care about your background. It doesn’t care if you have good parents. It’s there and it’s a danger. And it’s, it’s taking kids.”

La Porte Police Department Lt. John Krueger said, “The drugs consumed were possibly laced with fentanyl.”

“The La Porte Police Department reminds all that any consumption of illegal drugs is ill-advised. Fentanyl is being added to various types of illicit drugs more frequently, so residents should also consider the potential for increased risks with drug use, which frequently include serious physical injury and even death,” officials said in a statement obtained by KHOU.

While the department is still investigating and looking for the person who provided Flores with the drugs, Kreuger warned dealers of a new law that could land them in trouble for causing fatal overdoses.

“Now, you have a heightened possibility of charges that may occur because it’s a death related to the possible fentanyl ingestion,” the lieutenant said.

On March 17, Flores’s birthday, 200 community members joined his family in a balloon-release vigil in his honor.

La Porte Independent School District made a statement on the tragic death as well:

This tragedy has left many in our community deeply saddened. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Flores during this unimaginably difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences to them as they navigate through this profound loss, and we will continue to offer counseling services to his classmates, who are attempting to cope with their grief. At this time, we are waiting to hear from Mr. Flores’ family about funeral services, which we will communicate to our community. In the meantime, we ask that our La Porte ISD Family keep the Flores Family in their thoughts and prayers.

Salas said she will miss several things about her young cousin.

“That goofiness, that loud voice. He was a joy … when he saw you, the first thing he went in for was a hug,” she said. “He wasn’t shy. He was outgoing. You know, if you’d see him coming, you knew he’s going to make you laugh.”