A woman accused of posing as a 14-year-old homeschooler while having a sexual relationship with a child is in trouble once again in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Twenty-three-year-old Alyssa Ann Zinger was arrested in November but has been cuffed again and faces charges related to four other alleged victims who are minors, the Tampa Bay Times reported on Friday.

Following her initial arrest in November, law enforcement officers charged her with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery and five counts of lewd or lascivious molestation on a person 12 to 15 years of age, according to Breitbart News.

“Zinger is accused of contacting a child using the app called Snapchat and posing as a homeschooler to engage in a sexual relationship with the young victim,” the outlet reported in December.

The recent Times report gave details into the fresh accusations against her:

Alyssa Ann Zinger was arrested Thursday on two counts of lewd and lascivious battery, two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim between the ages of 12 and 15, and one count each of possession of child pornography, transmission of child pornography by electronic device and sexual cyberharassment. The four additional accusers in the case bring the total to five, said Erin Maloney, a spokesperson for the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office. A spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department, which is investigating the case, said Zinger was arrested after more possible victims were identified but did not provide additional details about the allegations. Arrest affidavits were not immediately available Friday.

It appears the young woman had a TikTok account because a video reportedly shows Zinger, wearing a low-cut blue crop top and black leggings, dancing to music in a bathroom, according to a clip posted on Saturday:

Now, Zinger is facing 12 counts in all, per the Times report.

