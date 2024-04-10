Woman Who Stole Ashley Biden’s Diary Gets One-Month Prison Sentence

A Manhattan federal court judge on Tuesday sentenced Florida mother Aimee Harris to one month in prison and three months of home confinement for stealing and selling President Joe Biden’s daughter’s diary that was stashed at a home in Florida.

Judge Laura Taylor Swain also called Harris’s actions “despicable.”

Harris had pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in August 2022, according to the Associated Press, and admitted to stealing and selling Ashley Biden’s diary to Project Veritas for $40,000, of which she received half.

The alleged contents of the diary have emerged online but have not been verified.

Snopes, a fact-checking website, noted some of the diary’s widely circulated alleged contents in an article:

An often cited page from that “leaked diary,” which chronicled its author’s addiction recovery in intimate detail, makes reference to sexual trauma and poses questions in search of an explanation for being “hyper-sexualized @ a young age.” Along with mentions of not liking to visit a certain family’s house, “being sexualized” with a female friend, and “having sex with friends @ a young age,” the author noted taking “showers with my dad (probably not appropriate).”

Snopes wrote, “While there is strong evidence the diary exists, the authenticity of the content of these and other ‘leaked’ pages published online has not been confirmed.”

Harris apologized for selling the diary and apologized for repeatedly delaying the sentencing hearing, arguing that she was consumed with caring for her two young children, who are six and eight years old. She also told Swain that she is a survivor of long-term domestic abuse and sexual trauma.

Co-defendant Robert Kurlander, who reportedly received the other $20,000, has not been sentenced yet, but he has also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport stolen property across state lines.

Harris was ordered to report to prison in July.

