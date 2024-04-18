Police: North Carolina Man to Serve 30+ Years After Mailing Fentanyl to Man Who Eventually Overdosed

A North Carolina man was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for selling fentanyl to an Iowa man who eventually fatally overdosed, officials said.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office investigators said James Adam Earwood, 39, will spend decades in prison after being found guilty of distribution of a controlled substance, heroin, and fentanyl, causing the death of the victim, reports Fox Carolina.

On November 18, 2021, Earwood mailed heroin and fentanyl to the unnamed victim, who was living in Dubuque, Iowa.

“Officials said the victim used the heroin and fentanyl and overdosed in the parking lot of a local business,” the local outlet reported. “The victim survived the overdose. However, one month later, on December 17, 2021, the victim received another package of the same drugs from Earwood and died shortly after at a hotel.”

Officials from the sheriff’s office said that Earwood had a business marketed to recovering heroin addicts on Facebook, where he bragged about how good his drugs were, even using the victim’s overdose as an example.

Earwood will serve 365 months in a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, prison and five years of supervised release following his term.

