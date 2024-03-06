Peter Schweizer’s ‘Blood Money’ Hits #1 on New York Times Bestseller List

Peter Schweizer’s new book Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans has landed at number one on the New York Times bestseller list one week after its release by HarperCollins.

This is the fourth consecutive New York Times #1 bestseller for Schweizer, following his 2022 blockbuster Red-Handed, 2020’s Profiles in Corruption, and 2019’s Secret Empires.

According to the publisher’s blurb, in Blood Money, “Schweizer and his team of forensic investigators spent more than two years scouring a trove of restricted Chinese military documents, data-mining a mountain of American financial records, and tracking US political lead­ers’ investments and family businesses. Schweizer unloads bombshell after bombshell, exposing the Chinese Communist Party’s covert operations in the American drug trade, social justice movement, and medical establishment to sow chaos and deca­dence in the United States.”

The description adds: “China is killing Americans and working aggressively to maximize the carnage while our leaders remain passive and, in some cases, compliant.”

The book’s cover features California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), Dr. Anthony Fauci, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Neville Roy Singham, President Joe Biden, Chinese Communist Party Leader Xi Jinping, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), as well as images of drugs, guns, and stacks of cash.



Schweizer, who is a Breitbart News senior contributor and the president of the Government Accountability Institute, is one of the rare investigative reporters whose books actually lead to real results. His past works have led to resignations by members of Congress, major bipartisan anti-corruption legislative reforms, FBI investigations, and even indictments.

Breitbart’s coverage of Blood Money’s revelations to date include:

Publishing giant HarperCollins hails Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans as “a towering achievement of investigative journalism” and “one of those rare books that makes you clearly see the world anew.”

Blood Money is available in hardcover, ebook, and audio book.