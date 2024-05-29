Police: Florida Woman Jumps Off Pier to Avoid Arrest for Public Sex

A Florida woman dove into the ocean to escape the police after allegedly being caught having sex in broad daylight on a Naples pier, authorities said.

The Naples Police Department responded to reports of two people brazenly engaging in public sex behind the locked gate of a pier at around 4:30 p.m. on Memorial Day, the New York Post reported.

Allyssia Razo, 20, and Zadok Westfield, 23, were “still at it” when officer arrived to the scene, according to the outlet.

In defiance of the officers’ commands, Razo allegedly jumped off the edge of the pier in order to escape — leaving her beau in the nude.

Westfield stayed behind and told police ​​that he and Razo had gone to the pier to jump into the water, but ended up heating things up instead.

As for Razo, she was arrested as soon as she made it to shore.

A witness told police she was at the beach with her children when they noticed the naked pair on the pier.

She said “her minor children were asking questions about what the subjects were doing,” according to a police report.

Both Razo and Westfield were charged with trespassing and disturbing the peace, while Razo was hit with an additional charge of resisting arrest without violence.

The couple bonded out of jail the same day.