WATCH: Sheriff Office’s Sniper Neutralizes Hostage-Taker in Florida Bank

Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) in Florida released video footage showing a Special Operations Unit sniper neutralizing an alleged hostage taker on February 7, 2024.

The incident occurred in Fort Myers, where a suspect armed with a knife allegedly took two people hostage inside of a Bank of America. The LCSO Special Ops team gathered, and the sniper rested his .308 caliber rifle on the shoulder of another team member in order to take the shot.

The sniper shot through a computer monitor, which was sitting on a counter between the Special Ops team and the alleged hostage taker. It proved to be a perfectly executed one shot, one kill, scenario.

GRAPHIC:

SWAT Sniper places a shot through a computer monitor into the forehead of a suspect holding 2 hostages at knifepoint in a Florida bank. pic.twitter.com/nkR2SXmpdy — FUNKER530 (@FunkerActual) June 9, 2024

A different video from another angle was posted by Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. This second video shows how the Special Ops negotiator kept the alleged hostage taker’s attention while the sniper prepped for the shot.

The alleged hostage taker was killed instantly. ABC News reported that none of the hostages nor Special Ops team members were injured in the incident.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.