An illegal alien “got-away” has been accused of killing 42-year-old Matthew Carney, the owner of the Smokin Thighs restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, in a hit-and-run crash.

Ulises Raigoz-Martinez, a 24-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, has been charged with criminal homicide, tampering with evidence, vehicle theft, criminal impersonation, and evading arrest after allegedly causing a hit-and-run crash that killed Matt Carney.

Raigoz-Martinez, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to FOX17 News, is a got-away who successfully crossed the United States-Mexico border without being detected by Border Patrol agents and subsequently made his way into the country.

“ERO New Orleans placed an immigration detainer on Ulises Raigoz-Martinez, 24, an unlawfully present Mexican citizen, following his arrest in Davidson County, Tennessee, for homicide, vehicle theft, and evading arrest on July 19,” an ICE official said. “Raigoza entered the United States on an unknown date and location, without being admitted or paroled by an immigration officer.”

Raigoz-Martinez has a lengthy criminal record. In March, Davidson County Judge Tim Todd reportedly dismissed three charges against the illegal alien. It is unclear why Raigoz-Martinez was not turned over to ICE agents following his prior arrests.

Carney’s obituary describes him as a “joyful spirit” with a “loud laugh and his smile that lit up the room.”

“His friends knew him as the life of the party, with his positive attitude, jokes, and loyalty to those he loved,” the obituary reads. “He loved big. Matt was happiest when outside on his boat with friends and family, rock crawling in his KRX side by side, pushing dirt at Highwater or wrenching in the garage with his dog, Mr. Kitty.”

Carney leaves behind his wife Molly, his parents Clifford Carney and Debra Taylor, his brother Adam Carney, sister Katelin Jeffers, step-brother Donald Hall, step-sister Kim Kuster, grandmother Patricia Carney, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Raigoz-Martinez remains in custody at the Nashville Downtown Detention Center. ICE officials have placed a detainer on him, requesting custody if he is released from jail at any time.

