A female New York City Police Department officer’s face was left bloodied Thursday during a reported altercation with a repeat offender who is on probation.

The incident happened in the Bronx as neighbors watched the suspect allegedly hit the officer who fell to the ground, the New York Post reported on Friday. Moments later, her fellow officers grabbed the suspect and arrested the man:

Female NYPD officer left bloodied after she’s punched in the face by repeat offender, leading to wild caught-on-camera arrest https://t.co/k5v4pP1Icz pic.twitter.com/acydncpVxb — New York Post (@nypost) August 9, 2024

Authorities and police sources said the 41-year-old suspect is accused of punching the female officer as she tried to break up an argument between him and several young people on the corner of Rosedale and Randall Avenues.

However, the officer’s partner grabbed the suspect while others helped the injured police officer.

Video footage shows a man helping the female officer get up off the ground as bystanders watched the other officer try to subdue the suspect. The officer appears to strike the suspect in the face while trying to take him into custody.

The pair struggles so much that the suspect’s pants are pulled down, revealing his backside. Those watching the scene continue laughing and shouting as the officer handcuffs the suspect.

Meanwhile, two people at the scene hold up the injured female officer:

The War On Cops Continues. Members of the NYPD are under constant attack on NYC streets. I want to know what are the consequences this savage will face for what he did to a female officer. Great Job by her partner to get that animal in cuffs pic.twitter.com/xU4mdEfjP8 — John D. Macari Jr. 🇺🇸🗽 (@JohnDMacari) August 9, 2024

She was cut on her lip and taken to a local hospital for treatment but listed in stable condition. The Post article continued:

The suspect was identified as Ernst Delma and he was charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration, the NYPD said. … Delma, who is on probation, has numerous prior arrests, including for assault and burglary over the past few years, law enforcement sources said.

In April 2023, a suspect approached an NYPD officer from behind and hit her in the head with a bottle, according to Breitbart News. The suspect in the case had 11 prior arrests.

The outlet reported in June 2023 that NYPD police officers reportedly suffered 32 percent more injuries so far that year than in 2022.

