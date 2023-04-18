New video footage shows a suspect walking up behind a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer and striking her over the head with a bottle in broad daylight, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

The footage posted on the NYC Scoop Twitter feed shows 45-year-old Jose Garcia walking up behind a uniformed female officer and striking her on a busy sidewalk at 231st Street and Broadway in Kingsbridge. The incident happened around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, according to the report.

WATCH:

https://twitter.com/NY_Scoop/status/1648123554582462466?s=20

The video shows the suspect subsequently charging at the officer before another officer next to him takes him to the ground.

Garcia, a Kingsbridge Heights resident, was arrested and is facing charges for assault, obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the report. Law enforcement sources told The Post Garcia has 11 previous arrests.

The officer who was injured was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and is in stable condition, according to the report. At the time of the attack, she was in the Bronx for smoke shop inspections because “smoke shops across the city have been illegally pedaling marijuana and other products,” the report states.