WATCH: New Yorkers Rescue Hit-And-Run Driver After Van Flips Over, Liquor Bottles Spill Out

Good Samaritans in New York City banded together to lift a minivan that had flipped over in a chaotic multi-victim crash on Saturday, only to discover liquor bottles falling out of the vehicle.

Police told ABC7 that the out-of-control vehicle hit a 26-year-old woman and three-year-old girl on a crosswalk before striking a parked SUV and pickup truck in Brooklyn and flipping over on the road.

“It sounded like a bomb exploded. I mean, it was really, really loud,” one witness said.

Eudus James, who owns both of the vehicles that the driver hit, was seen in a shocking video helping to flip the overturned minivan:

“The car that hit was upside down, and everybody came and was trying to, you know, turn it over,” he said. “[The driver] was bleeding out of his mouth. There was blood on the road. It was kinda scary watching somebody being pinned and being crushed.”

Several neighbors were able to successfully push the minivan back over and free the driver.

That is when James noticed a bottle of Cognac that had fallen on the pavement and another alcohol bottle inside the car.

Another eyewitness, Shanique Fox, told CBS News that she saw liquor fall out of the vehicle when a firefighter was able to get the door open.

Police confirmed to the New York Post that the driver, 61-year-old Olubunmi Awoluyi, was arrested on charges of DWI, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Both pedestrians who were struck were transported to an area hospital and are “expected to make a full recovery,” the outlet reported.

Unfortunately for James, he is now without a ride home after both of his vehicles were damaged in the wild crash.

“I’m actually living in New Hampshire right now. I came down to see my mom, spend some time with her for the weekend, but, unfortunately, I am here now until I can figure out how I can get back home,” he said.