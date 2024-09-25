A former high school guidance counselor in Los Angeles is accused of having an “unlawful sexual relationship” with a 16-year-old male student, and police believe there may be additional victims, Fox News reported.

Julie Tichon, 37, worked at YULA High School in West Los Angeles when she allegedly “used her position of responsibility to gain these victims’ trust, then began inappropriate sexual relationships with them” Los Angeles Police Detective Russ Hess said. Police believe there may be additional victims.

“Rather than advising them, she was abusing them,” Hess said in a statement.

Tichon is facing three felony counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor more than three years younger and one felony count of oral copulation of a person under 18, according to the report.

Prosecutors said Tichon’s “unlawful sexual relationship” with the teen boy occurred between February and March of 2024.

“If convicted, Tichon could face a maximum sentence of five years in prison,” the LAPD said. “Though she is charged with assaulting a single victim, investigators believe there may be other students who have yet to come forward who could potentially add to the criminal case.”

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement that “Educators and school staff have a fundamental duty to create a safe environment for all students, and when that trust is broken, it affects the entire community.”

“Our office is dedicated to seeking justice for the victim and holding this individual fully accountable,” he said. “To every victim and family affected by such crimes, please know that we stand with you and will continue to fight for your safety and justice.”

The Los Angeles Superior Court released Tichon on her own recognizance after she pleaded not guilty on Sept. 19, the DA’s office said. She is expected to appear in court again on Nov. 1.

YULA High School told a local new outlet that its “highest priority is the safety and wellness of our students.”

“Out of respect and sensitivity for the privacy of our school community, we are not going to discuss details related to the recent news reports,” school representatives continued.