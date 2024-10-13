Portland Police: Fentanyl, Meth Found in Pouch Labeled ‘Definitely Not a Bag Full of Drugs’

Portland, Oregon, police discovered drugs in a bag that had “Definitely Not a bag full of Drugs” printed on it while conducting a traffic stop on a stolen car, law enforcement officials said.

The Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct shared the humorous find on X, showing several plastic bags of drugs, a loaded revolver pistol, a stack of cash, and two scales they found along with the ironically-labeled pouch:

The items were allegedly found in a car being driven by Mia Rochelle Baggenstos, 37, and Reginald Lamont Reynolds, 35, Police1 reported.

The outlet noted that the drugs were fentanyl and methamphetamine amounting to over ten grams.

The pair were pulled over near Southeast 162nd and Division on Tuesday night after police noticed the allegedly stolen car.

Both Reynolds and Baggenstos were booked on charges of delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle, but prosecutors reportedly “indicated they wouldn’t bring charges” against the woman.