Images of “deportation flights” swept social media on Friday after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted striking pictures capturing illegal aliens waiting to leave the country.

The images will please many Americans who want President Donald Trump to secure the southern border and prevent gang members, criminals, and migrants from entering the nation.

“The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors,” Leavitt wrote on X.

“The Trump Administration also deported hundreds of illegal immigrant criminals via military aircraft. The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept,” she said.

One of the photos was snapped at Biggs Army Airfield at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, sources at U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Fox News. About 80 people boarded the plane for Guatemala, the sources added.

Breitbart News reported additional details about the arrests here.

Lawmakers celebrated the deportations. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) said the images were what he prayed for “during the past four years.”

Sen. Jim Banks (R-ID) said the illegal aliens entered during the “failed Biden-Harris administration. … Promises Made, Promises Kept!”

Rep. Byron Donald (R-FL) posted illegal aliens will be deported based on the definition of “illegal and “alien”:

“ILLEGAL” – Forbidden by law. “ALIEN” – Terminology in Title 8 of US Code to describe a person who is not a citizen or national of the US. If a noncitizen enters the US unlawfully & without US authorization, they are by definition, an “illegal alien” & THEY WILL BE REPATRIATED.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.