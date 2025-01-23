President Donald Trump’s administration arrested 538 illegal aliens on Thursday, ranging from child predators to gang members and a suspected terrorist.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted in a post on X that those arrested include “a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors.”

According to a senior administration official, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made 373 criminal arrests and 165 non-criminal arrests throughout the United States on Thursday. Breitbart News has obtained and reviewed a list of the identities of numerous criminal aliens ICE has arrested in recent days.

The suspected terrorist Leavitt referred to is Turkish national Gokhan Adriguzel, 29, according to the records. ICE New York arrested Adriguzel for entry without inspection on Thursday.

Breitbart News has also learned the identity of an Tren de Aragua member who was arrested on Wednesday. Venezuelan national Yoswaldo Jose Mata-Ribi was taken into custody by ICE San Antonio.

ICE New York arrested a member of another gang, MS-13, on Thursday. Ice also lodged a detainer on the MS-13 gang member, Juan Francisco Sanchez Contreras of El Salvador, who has a final order of removal, according to the list reviewed by Breitbart News.

Additionally, ICE took a bounty of sexual offenders into custody, including several child predators.

In Buffalo, New York, on Thursday, ICE arrested illegal aliens who were convicted of sex crimes. The agency arrested Ecuadorian national Luis Alberto Espinoza-Boconsaca, who is guilty of rape, and Dominican Republican national Pedro Julio Mejia, convicted of sexual conduct against a child.

ICE corralled child predators in Chicago, St. Paul, San Francisco, and Denver on Thursday, according to the list Breitbart News has reviewed:

Carlos Gonzalez-Portilla, an illegal alien from Mexico convicted of sexual abuse of a child under the age of seven, was arrested in Chicago. The state of Illinois also convicted Gonzalez-Portilla on counts of domestic violence, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and DUI.

Honduras national Cristofer Alexander Ramirez-Oliva, who was convicted of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, was arrested in St. Paul.

ICE San Francisco arrested Mexican national Ariel Rene Romice-Patino, who received a 62-month prison sentence on a conviction of sexual exploitation of a child.

ICE Denver arrested Honduras national Magdaleno Zenen Hernandez Garcia, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a minor 14 years of age or younger.

Breitbart News has also learned the identities of several illegal aliens convicted of attempted murder or violent non-sexual assaults whom ICE has arrested in recent days:

Inmer Alberto Escobar-Sagastume, convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, is a Honduran national who ICE arrested on Thursday in Salt Lake City.

ICE Chicago arrested Edgar Rivas-Rodriguez, a Mexican national, on an I-200 warrant for alleged violations of the Immigration and Nationality Act. He has been convicted in Illinois on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, methamphetamine possession, and fleeing the scene of an accident causing death. He faces removal proceedings and has been remanded to ICE in the meantime.

Rimon Aparicio-Pimentel, convicted of attempted murder, was also arrested by ICE Chicago on an I-200 warrant. During the first Trump adminsitration, ICE lodged a detainer on Aparicio-Pimentel, but the Illinois Department of Corrections did not honor it.

In addition to the 538 arrests on Thursday, ICE reported 1,041 removals or repatriations and 373 detainers lodged, per the senior administration official.