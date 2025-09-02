University of Kentucky Cheerleader Accused of Hiding Dead Newborn in Trash Bag in Closet

A 21-year-old University of Kentucky student is accused of hiding her dead newborn in a towel and a trash bag in a closet, police said.

The Lexington Police Department said they responded to the 400 block of Park Avenue on Aug. 27 around 10:30 a.m. to reports of an unresponsive infant found in a closet, Fox56 reported.

Police ended up arresting the child’s mother, Laken Snelling, on Sunday. She is facing charges for abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant, according to the report.

Snelling allegedly admitted to police that she gave birth to the child and then tried to hide the birth, court documents detail.

Investigators said Snelling allegedly wrapped the baby in a towel and placed the child in a black trash bag, along with cleaning items, per the report. The trash bag was discovered inside a closet at her home, according to court documents.

Snelling was transported to the Fayette County Detention Center, where she is being held without bond.

Authorities said the Fayette County Coroner’s Office is verifying the cause of the baby’s death, which will be released publicly upon confirmation.

Snelling, who is originally from White Pine, Tennessee, is a senior at the university and a member of the school’s STUNT cheerleading team, according to the report.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, visiting bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app, available at p3tips.com.