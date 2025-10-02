Execution Date Set for Tennessee’s Only Female Death Row Prisoner

The execution date has been set for Christa Pike, Tennessee’s only female prisoner on death row, according to reports.

Pike, now 49, received the death sentence in 1996 for brutally murdering her fellow Knoxville Job Corps worker, Colleen Slemmer, in 1995. Both were 18 at the time. She was not the only one involved in Slemmer’s murder, as Tadaryl Shipp — Pike’s boyfriend at the time — as well as one other individual, Shadolla Peterson, were convicted in the murder case as well.

She is now scheduled to be “executed by September 30, 2026, unless another court order intervenes,” according to WATE. The outlet also notes that Pike “would be the first woman executed in Tennessee since 1819” and the “first person to be executed who was 18 at the time of the crime in Tennessee since the death penalty was reinstated in 1972.”