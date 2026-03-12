U.S. Army officials are hoping to find the two suspects accused of stealing four drones from Fort Campbell in Kentucky.

Officials said they are offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the pair. The drones were last seen in November, WSMV reported Monday.

Images of the suspects showed them wearing dark-colored hoodies and partial masks:

In a social media post, the Army identified the devices as Skydio X10D Drone Systems, and noted the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is on the case: