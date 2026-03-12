U.S. Army officials are hoping to find the two suspects accused of stealing four drones from Fort Campbell in Kentucky.
Officials said they are offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the pair. The drones were last seen in November, WSMV reported Monday.
Images of the suspects showed them wearing dark-colored hoodies and partial masks:
In a social media post, the Army identified the devices as Skydio X10D Drone Systems, and noted the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is on the case:
These drone systems were last seen on the morning of November 21, 2025 at the 326th Division Engineer Battalion, Bldg. 6955, A Shau Valley Rd., Fort Campbell, KY. Between November 21-24, 2025, unknown persons unlawfully gained access to building 6955 and took them. Individuals with credible information concerning this incident are encouraged to contact the Army CID Fort Campbell Resident Agency at (931) 801-0316 or submit an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com/armycid.
According to the Skydio website, the devices can be used on the “toughest battlefields” and are described as being “resilient and survivable in the face of electronic warfare.”
“Packing more megapixels and better optics than any drone its size, Skydio X10D boasts modular, high-resolution visual and radiometric thermal cameras. So you can gain decision-making advantage with precise, accurate information,” the site reads.
Video footage showed military members practicing with the drones as they moved in and out of buildings during the daytime and at night:
The U.S. Department of War’s (DOW) website says:
The War Department is unleashing American drone dominance by bolstering the U.S. drone manufacturing base, harnessing the ingenuity of warfighters, arming combat units with low-cost attack drones, and training senior officers to overcome bureaucratic risk-aversion culture in drone procurement and training. Joint Interagency Task Force 401 is leading the way, synchronizing counter-drone efforts and rapid delivery of joint capabilities across DOW.
Military drones are used for surveillance, reconnaissance, combat support, force protection, electronic warfare, precision strikes, training, and testing, according to the U.S. Army.
