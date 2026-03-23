Feds Charge Azerbaijan Migrant with $90M Healthcare Fraud

Federal prosecutors have charged an Azerbaijani national with perpetrating $90 million in healthcare fraud.

Anar Rustamov, 39, “who appears to have entered the United States illegally,” has been indicted on 14 counts of allegedly orchestrating a scheme to file thousands of false claims for medical equipment with the Medicare Advantage program, according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California.

U.S. Attorney Craig H. Missakian noted that the investigation is part of President Trump’s “War on Fraud,” which is aimed at white-collar crime by both Americans and migrants.

“Anyone who believes they can make easy money by defrauding such programs should know that we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify, investigate, and prosecute such fraud and abuse,” Missakian said in the statement.

Prosecutors allege that the suspected fraudster defrauded the government of millions through his Dublin Helping Hand organization set up to file for reimbursement for medical equipment such as blood glucose monitors and orthotic braces. But the devices were never issued to any patients, nor were they authorized by any doctor or medical provider, the feds say. Investigators also say that the patients named in the filings were unaware their names were attached to the scheme.

If convicted, Rustamov faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for each felony.

“This case alleges a calculated scheme to exploit a critical health care program for personal gain, attempting to siphon tens of millions of dollars through thousands of fraudulent claims for medical equipment,” said Matt Cobo, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Francisco field office. “The FBI and our partners will continue to aggressively pursue individuals who attempt to defraud these vital programs and hold them accountable.”

In another case on the other side of the country, federal prosecutors in Maryland secured the conviction of an illegal alien from Togo who was involved with a $2.8 million money laundering conspiracy.

U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Maddox sentenced Gedeon “Papa Kwam” Agbeyome, 31, to six years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering and aggravated identity theft, according a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.

Investigators found that Agbeyome was one of more than a dozen individuals who operated a fake business that defrauded people of their money and quickly shifted funds through a series of shell companies to siphon money off the top. Those defrauded thought they were paying for services and vendors.

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