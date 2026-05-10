New York police have arrested the neighbor of a 59-year-old woman who was brutally raped in her Brooklyn apartment over the weekend.

Police charged Jakhongir Sattorov, 38, with three counts of rape, two counts of assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, and criminal mischief in the attack.

The assailant allegedly smashed in the victim’s apartment door in Bensonhurst on Friday evening, demanded sex, and when she refused, allegedly sexually assaulted her, the New York Post reported, per the New York Police Department.

Sattorov “allegedly beat her and throttled her while carrying out the sickening sexual assault at her home on 15th Ave. and 71st Street at around 8:30 p.m.,” according to the report.

The victim told authorities the attacker was her neighbor and that she knew him, law enforcement sources told the Post.

Cops were seen converging on the scene Saturday, with NYPD crime scene investigators, detectives, and the Special Victims Squad spotted carrying multiple evidence bags.

In New York, rape in the first degree carries a mandatory minimum of 5 years and maximum of 25 years in prison as well as a lifetime sexual offender registration.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more